Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Qatari mediators presented Iran with new deal to end the war, official says
Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft deal on Sunday to end the war, which Tehran is considering and expected to send a response to by the end of the week, an official briefed on the negotiations says.
There were concerns ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Tehran that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could resume attacks on the Islamic Republic this week, the official adds.
The Wall Street Journal reported today that the US has informed several unspecified Gulf Arab countries to be ready for a short yet intensive military offensive following the American midterm elections, set to be held November 3.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Joint List chief: ‘We’re ready to pave the way to oust the Netanyahu government, and send them home’
- How double envelope votes work, and their potential impact on the political landscape
- With over 76% of ballots counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc at 54 seats; Eisenkot-led bloc at 47, Arab parties increase to 19
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