Hezbollah said planning ‘calculated strike’ on Israel designed to prevent war

Hezbollah’s response to the death of two of its fighters in an Israeli airstrike over the weekend will be a “calculated strike” designed to prevent a war, two sources close to the Lebanese terror group tell Reuters.

One of the sources say the retaliatory strike “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants.”

“The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing,” the source adds.

In addition to the Israeli strike in Syria, Hezbollah has also accused Israel of being behind the explosion or crash of two drones in an area of Beirut controlled by the Shiite group.