High Court hearing on phone tracking to be first broadcast live

A hearing in the High Court on digital tracking methods employed by the Shin Bet and used by authorities to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers and others will be the first to broadcast live as part of a pilot project, ToI’s sister site Zman Yisrael reports.

The hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and will be broadcast on the court’s website.

Much like in the US, the Israeli Supreme Court and High Court have never allowed live broadcasts of their hearings.