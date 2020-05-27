High Court justice: Government run by PM on trial is a ‘moral failure’

The High Court of Justice publicizes the justices’ full decisions on the petitions that sought to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government due to the criminal charges against him.

The court voted unanimously earlier this month to reject the petitions, saying there was no legal impediment preventing Netanyahu from running the country.

But Justice Menachem Mazuz, in the full decision, writes: “The reality in which a criminal suspect forms a government and leads it reflects a social crisis and moral failure of the society and of Israel’s political system.”

Netanyahu’s trial began on Sunday. He faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.