Highway reopens following deadly overturning of bus

Former British prime minister Tony Blair says the Labour Party has not done enough to address anti-Semitism in its ranks under leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“We’re supposed to be a progressive political party,” Blair says in an interview with Sky News. “How can we say it’s tolerable to have a certain level of anti-Semitism in the party?”

Blair, who led Labour from 1994 to 2007, did not directly criticize Corbyn but criticized the party leadership’s response to anti-Semitism.

“It has not been robust enough on it, and the fact that someone like Luciana Berger, who’s a smart, capable, active member of parliament doing her best for her constituents – the fact that she should even be subject to a confidence motion is shameful for the Labour Party,” he says.

Labour has been beset by anti-Semitism scandals under Corbyn, a staunch Israel critic who became party leader in 2015. Corbyn himself has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, in particular after video emerged of him saying “Zionists” do not understand English culture.