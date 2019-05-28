HRW accuses Egypt forces, extremists of Sinai ‘war crimes’
Senior Labor MK urges battered chairman to hold primaries within 30 days

Amir Peretz pens letter to Avi Gabbay, who led party during historically poor performance in last month’s vote, calling for immediate selection of successor as snap elections loom

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:42 pm

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Amir Peretz (R) and Avi Gabbay (L). (AFP Photo/Jack Guez and Ozan Kose)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

4:02 pm

Iran says does not ‘presently’ believe in mediation with US

Iran’s foreign ministry insists it did not currently see the need for mediation with the United States, as it played down the chances of a military clash with Washington.

Spokesman Abbas Mousavi tells a press conference that Tehran “does not feel any tension or (the possibility of) clashes” and said concerns had been “created by others.”

He tells journalists that the Islamic Republic “does not presently believe in” mediation.

Iran is locked in a standoff with the United States which has beefed up its military presence in the Middle East in response to alleged threats from the Islamic Republic.

Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers to the region in a show of force.

The moves are the latest spike since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions.

Iran earlier this month rolled back parts of its commitments under the nuclear deal and gave an ultimatum to the remaining world powers involved if they did not provide sanctions relief.

Mousavi warns that if sanctions relief is not offered Tehran “will with severity take the next steps,” meaning it could turn its back on more substantial parts of the accord.

The situation between Iran and the US has led a number of countries in the Middle East and others such as Japan and Switzerland to offer to mediate.

Tehran insists that it will not hold direct talks with the US government anytime soon despite Trump saying Washington would “like to talk” if Iran was ready.

Mousavi says Iran was “listening to the views of countries” who have offered to mediate but had not received or given any “special message” during a flurry of diplomatic visits in recent weeks.

— AFP

4:01 pm

HRW accuses Egypt forces, extremists of Sinai ‘war crimes’

Human Rights Watch accuses both Egyptian security forces and insurgents of committing “war crimes” in North Sinai, the scene of a bloody years-long insurgency and military crackdown.

“While Egyptian military and police forces were responsible for the majority of abuses documented in the report, extremist militants have also committed horrific crimes,” the New York-based group says in a 134-page report.

“Some of the abuses carried out by government forces and the militants, which this report documents, are war crimes, and their widespread and systematic nature could amount to crimes against humanity.”

Egypt has for years been fighting a hardened insurgency in North Sinai, which escalated following the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

Since then, militants have killed hundreds of police officers and soldiers.

Military spokesman Colonel Tamer al-Rifai rejects the HRW report as “untruthful.”

“It is based on unverified sources. Some politicized organisations are intent on tarnishing Egypt’s image and its armed forces with baseless claims,” he tells AFP.

In February 2018, the army launched an operation against the militants, focusing mainly on North Sinai province.

According to a tally of death tolls given by the armed forces, around 650 militants and about 45 soldiers have since been killed.

HRW estimated at least 3,076 alleged militants and 1,226 security forces were killed in fighting between 2014 and 2018.

The watchdog compiled the report over two years, interviewing more than 50 residents of the Sinai Peninsula, where independent media coverage is effectively banned and a state of emergency has been in force since 2013.

— AFP

3:46 pm

Ex-US defense secretary Jim Mattis has book coming this summer

Former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis has a book coming out this summer, but he warns that it will not be a “tell-all” about President Donald Trump.

“Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” will be published July 16, Random House announces.

Co-written with Bing West, the book will be an “expansive account” of the retired general’s military career, according to the publisher.

“My purpose in writing this book is to convey some of the lessons I learned in 43 years of service for those who might benefit, whether in the military or in civilian life,” Mattis, 68, says in a statement.

“I’m old-fashioned: I don’t write about sitting Presidents, so those looking for a tell-all will be disappointed. I want to pass on the lessons and experiences that prepared me for challenges I could not anticipate, not take up the hot political rhetoric of our day.”

Trump initially had high praise for Mattis, a 4-star Marine general who for a time seemed to enjoy a level of respect Trump rarely showed to other cabinet officials. Foreign policy officials viewed him as a stabilizing force within a tumultuous White House and a leading advocate for traditional alliances. But Trump and Mattis would differ on a wide range of issues, from the president’s desire to withdraw troops from Syria to his harsh talk about NATO. Mattis announced late last year he was leaving, writing in his resignation letter that Trump had “the right” to have a defense secretary whose views were aligned with his.

Trump responded by disparaging Mattis’ leadership at the Pentagon and by stating, falsely, that he had “effectively” fired his defense secretary. Mattis has since been virtually silent about his time in the administration.

— AP

3:43 pm

PM said asking Trump officials to reach out to Liberman in effort to prevent elections

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office have been reaching out to the White House in an effort to get Washington to further intervene on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is struggling to form a coalition by the Wednesday night deadline, the Maariv daily reports.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that he hopes Netanyahu will be able to finish building his coalition so the two leaders could go on to do “great things together,” in a move that was reportedly orchestrated by PMO officials.

Maariv reports that Netanyahu associates are hoping that one of Trump’s Middle East advisers, such as Jason Greenblatt or Jared Kushner, will reach out to Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and pressure him to reach a compromise on the IDF draft law in order to prevent snap elections.

Washington is scheduled to roll out the first part of its peace plan next month at a economic summit in Bahrain.

3:24 pm

Kushner to visit Jordan in effort to convince Amman to support peace push — report

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be visiting Jordan tomorrow where he will meet with King Abdullah in an effort to convince Amman to participate in Washington’s Middle East peace “workshop” in Bahrain next month, local media reports.

Jordan has until now held out on saying whether it will attend the summit. Over half of the country’s population is Palestinian and the Trump initiative is believed to be heavily unpopular among Jordanians.

3:01 pm

Court remands former Palestinian terror leader charged with recent attacks

An Israeli military court has extended the remand of a former Palestinian terrorist leader charged with carrying out attacks against Israelis dating back over a decade, including some that had previously been excused under an amnesty deal.

The Samaria Military Court orders Zakaria Zubeidi to remain behind bars until the legal proceeding against him were completed, according to reports in Hebrew-language media.

Zubeidi, a 74-year-old former commander for Fatah’s military wing, has been indicted on 24 counts for his role in number of shooting and bomb attacks starting in 2003.

Zubeidi has been in custody since he was arrested in late February in Ramallah alongside Palestinian attorney Tarek Barghout, who is known to represent suspected terrorists. Both men were charged in the Samaria Military Court last week.

The Shin Bet Security Service said Zubeidi has confessed to the two shooting attacks on buses outside the Beit El settlement in the central West Bank in November 2018 and January 2019 that injured three people in total.

2:58 pm

UK equality watchdog opens probe into Labour party over anti-Semitism allegations

The UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission has opened an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism against the country’s Labour party, the Guardian reports.

The regulator will be probing whether the Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimized individuals because they are Jewish, according to the Guardian.

The probe follows legal complaints made against Labour by the local Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) and the Jewish Labour Movement, which both have argued that the party has violated the equalities law.

This is a rare move by the EHRC, which last took such an action against a party in 2010 when it probed the far-right British National party (BNP) for banning blacks and other minorities from becoming members.

A Labour spokeswoman tells the Guardian that it will cooperate with the investigation even though she rejected its premise.

“[The Labour party] is fully committed to the support, defense and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to antisemitism in any form,” she says.

CAA head Gideon Falter tells the Guardian that “over the course of his leadership we have seen enough to convince us that Jeremy Corbyn himself is an anti-Semite and unfit for any public office, and though few have acted, most Labour MPs seem to agree with us.”

2:47 pm

Australia Jewish groups call on PM not to re-appoint minister suspected of aiding Leifer

A pair of Australia’s most prominent Jewish organizations are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from granting Yaakov Litzman a posting in his next government due to the allegations that the outgoing deputy health minister pressured officials in his office to falsify their psychiatric evaluations in which they deemed Malka Leifer unfit for extradition back to Melbourne, where she is charged with 74 counts of sexual abuse.

The statements from the Zionist Federation of Australia and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry come hours after the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce publicly apologized for a meeting it organized between visiting health officials from Western Australia and Litzman’s office earlier this week.

“These allegations of executive interference in the judicial process raise grave questions about the integrity of the handling of the Leifer case in Israel while Mr. Litzman remains in any government position. We call upon Prime Minister Netanyahu to announce an official inquiry into the allegations, and to confirm that Mr. Litzman will not be appointed to any executive office pending the outcome of the inquiry,” says the Executive Council of Australia Jewry, an umbrella group representing 200 organizations across the country.

“These additional allegations if proven true, are an insult to the survivors
of sexual abuse and to Jewish communities around the world,” says the Zionist Federation of Australia, the umbrella group for Zionist organizations in the country. The ZFA also similarly called on Netanyahu to refrain from re-appointing Litzman to a government post while the latter is still being investigated.

Deputy health minister Yaakov Litzman (third from left) meets with an Australian Health Ministry delegation for bilateral talks in his Jerusalem office on May 26, 2019. (Health Ministry)
2:45 pm

Hold primaries within 30 days, senior Labor MK urges battered chairman

Senior Labor lawmaker Amir Peretz and director general Eran Hermoni pen a letter to party chairman Avi Gabbay, calling on him to schedule primaries for within 30 days due to the looming possibility that Israel could be headed toward its second election in months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a government.

Gabbay led the Labor party to its worst ever electoral result of six seats in last month’s elections and has told associates that he will not run again for the faction’s top spot.

Itzik Shmuli, who is No. 3 on the party’s slate, tells the Ynet news site that he is a “natural candidate for the position,” already throwing his hat in the race.

read more:
