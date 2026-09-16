Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

IDF chief: Lebanese army needs to ‘significantly improve’ effectiveness against Hezbollah

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:50 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen on the Lebanon border, September 16, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen on the Lebanon border, September 16, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the Lebanese army needs to “significantly improve its effectiveness on the ground” against Hezbollah.

During a visit to the northern border today, Zamir tells officers that “the IDF is determined to demilitarize the area south of the Litani [River] of Hezbollah’s presence, alongside advancing the ongoing overarching objective of disarming the terror organization.”

“This objective cannot be advanced within a desired agreement with the Lebanese government as long as the Lebanese army does not significantly improve its effectiveness on the ground,” he says, according to remarks published by the IDF.

Zamir says the IDF “will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its strength, restore its capabilities, or reestablish terror infrastructure in the area.”

Meanwhile, Zamir reiterates that in the coming months, the military will inaugurate a new “robotics” branch, which will see the IDF develop and expand the use of “unmanned capabilities.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.