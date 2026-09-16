IDF chief: Lebanese army needs to ‘significantly improve’ effectiveness against Hezbollah

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the Lebanese army needs to “significantly improve its effectiveness on the ground” against Hezbollah.

During a visit to the northern border today, Zamir tells officers that “the IDF is determined to demilitarize the area south of the Litani [River] of Hezbollah’s presence, alongside advancing the ongoing overarching objective of disarming the terror organization.”

“This objective cannot be advanced within a desired agreement with the Lebanese government as long as the Lebanese army does not significantly improve its effectiveness on the ground,” he says, according to remarks published by the IDF.

Zamir says the IDF “will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its strength, restore its capabilities, or reestablish terror infrastructure in the area.”

Meanwhile, Zamir reiterates that in the coming months, the military will inaugurate a new “robotics” branch, which will see the IDF develop and expand the use of “unmanned capabilities.”