IDF chief orders troops on Gaza border to stay on alert

Leader of the far-right Yachad Party Eli Yishai pulls out of next month’s elections, and throws his support behind ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.

Yishai, the ex-leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas, is backing UTJ in the April elections over his former party.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Yishai to take Yachad out of the race for the 21st Knesset to avoid losing right-wing votes.

Recent polls indicated that Yachad will fail to garner enough votes to reach the 3.25% electoral threshold required for a party to enter the Knesset.