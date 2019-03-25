IDF says child shot in West Bank terror shooting

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival in the upcoming elections, speaks at the AIPAC conference in Washington.

He stresses his long military experience and his commitment to unity. He vows to rid the country’s leadership of racism and of corruption, in an apparent jab at Netanyahu, who is facing graft charges in three cases pending a hearing, and who fought for extreme-right candidates to be included in an alliance of right-wing parties.

“There will be no radicals, from either side of the political map, ruling. There will be no ‘Kahanists’ running our country. There will be no racists leading our state institutions,” Gantz says.

“There will be no corruption leading our way. No corruption whatsoever.The leaders of Israel cannot be led by anything else other than the best interest of Israel and its people.

“As the former IDF chief of staff and a future leader of Israel, I know that the secret of our strength is based on our ability to stand together. Unity. That is the secret weapon of the Jewish nation,” Gantz says.

“In Bergen-Belsen no one asked who is Reform and who is Conservative, who is Orthodox and who is secular. Before going into battle I never checked to see who had a kippah under their helmet,” he adds. “As a proud owner of a red beret, worn by the liberators of the Kotel, I can tell you with confidence that the Western Wall is long enough to accommodate everyone. Everyone!”