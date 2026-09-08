Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

IDF says troops killed wanted Palestinian who attacked them during attempt to question him

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:34 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians inspect a family home destroyed by the IDF following a military operation after a wanted Palestinian man barricaded himself inside the house in the West Bank village of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus on September 8, 2026. (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP)
Palestinians inspect a family home destroyed by the IDF following a military operation after a wanted Palestinian man barricaded himself inside the house in the West Bank village of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus on September 8, 2026. (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP)

The IDF says troops shot dead a wanted Palestinian who attacked the forces during an attempt to question him in the northern West Bank overnight.

Troops raided the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in an attempt to question Abd al-Karim Muhammad Salem Khader, who the army says is “a terrorist affiliated with a terror organization.”

As the troops arrived at a building where Khader was residing, he threw a Molotov cocktail and an improvised bomb at them, without causing injuries, the military says.

The soldiers then surrounded the building and carried out a tactic known as “pressure cooker,” which involves escalating the volume of fire against a building to flush suspects out. Palestinian media reports that the IDF fired shoulder-launched missiles at the building and used a bulldozer to demolish part of it.

Eventually, the soldiers breached the building, and troops of Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit opened fire and killed the wanted man after spotting him brandishing a knife “with which he intended to attack our forces,” the IDF says.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reports that Khader’s body was seized by the Israeli forces.

Also overnight, troops operated in the villages of Qabalan, Awarta, and Yatma, during which the army says they detained three Palestinians involved in terror activity and questioned some 60 other wanted suspects.

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