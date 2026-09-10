Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

IDF: Strike on north Gaza building targeted terror operative, was carried out after warning

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:23 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says a terror operative was killed in an airstrike on a building in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, after Palestinian media said that four members of a family, including two children, were killed in the attack.

According to the IDF, the building near the Yellow Line in the Beit Lahia area had been used in the past by terror operatives.

Before carrying out the strike overnight, the IDF says that it issued a warning “to allow civilians to evacuate the structure.”

“Only after the warning was issued was the strike carried out, while additional measures were taken to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved [civilians], including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the military says.

The army says that the strike killed Muaman Abd al-Rahman Ahmad, “a military operative who took a direct part in fighting against IDF troops.”

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