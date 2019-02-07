Illegal outpost re-established south of Bethlehem – report

Gideon Sa’ar is the preferred candidate to lead Likud after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retires, especially among voters who are not members of the party, a poll finds.

Sa’ar, a former interior minister who took the fourth spot on the party’s Knesset slate in Tuesday’s primaries, won a plurality from both Likud voters and the general public in a poll published by the Walla news site today.

The poll asks respondents to choose from among the top five primary vote-getters their preferred candidate to lead Likud after Netanyahu.

Among the general public, 33 percent favor Sa’ar, followed in distant second place by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (who took second on the Likud Knesset slate) at 7 percent. Among Likud voters the figure is 19 percent, well ahead of second place Gilad Erdan at 12 percent.