In blow to PM, Knesset adviser rules Netanyahu immunity debate can go ahead

Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon releases a procedural legal opinion that, though written in dry legalese, contains a bombshell for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Yinon says, does not have the right to prevent the Knesset plenum from forming a parliamentary committee to consider Netanyahu’s request for immunity.

The opinion, a de facto legal ruling, means that the current Knesset can debate Netanyahu’s immunity request — at a time when analysts believe a majority in the committee and in the plenum would vote to reject the immunity.

Netanyahu had hoped to delay the immunity process until the next Knesset, to be formed after the March 2 election, since his indictment in three corruption cases can’t take place until after the Knesset hands down the decision.

The fact that the Knesset is now likely going to take up the immunity question in the coming weeks means Netanyahu may become the first prime minister in history to go into election day while on trial on criminal corruption charges.