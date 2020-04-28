Independence Day curfew to take effect at 5 p.m.

A nationwide curfew for Independence Day is set to take effect in just under an hour, confining Israelis to their homes over the holiday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During the curfew, which will be in effect from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. tomorrow, Israelis will not be able to travel further than 100 meters from their homes, except for medical needs.

Grocery stores will be closed during the curfew, requiring people to stock up on food beforehand.

Police are setting up 44 roadblocks on main roads throughout the country to enforce the curfew, though intercity travel is currently barred as part of a nationwide lockdown for Memorial Day, which began last night and will end this evening with the start of Independence Day.