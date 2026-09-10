9/11 victims honored at memorial ceremony in Jerusalem marking 25 years since attack

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joined Israeli and American officials yesterday at a memorial ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event was held early due to the Rosh Hashanah holiday, which begins on the evening of that date.

The memorial in Jerusalem’s Arazim Valley, established in 2009, is the only site outside the United States that displays the names of all 2,977 people killed in the attacks. The 30-foot bronze sculpture depicts an American flag rising in the shape of a memorial flame and incorporates a piece of metal from the ruins of the World Trade Center.

The annual ceremony was organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, Jewish National Fund-USA, and the US Embassy in Israel.

“Twenty-five years after the horrific September 11 attacks, we remember the 2,977 innocent lives taken,” Huckabee said in prepared remarks at the ceremony. He called the memorial a testament to US-Israel solidarity and a shared resolve to confront terrorism and protect innocent life.