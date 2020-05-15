Iran arrests parkour athlete for rooftop kiss videos

The Yesh Atid-Telem faction is praising the removal of the Norwegian Law from the Knesset agenda.

“Whether it’s because of disagreements within the coalition, or someone in this disconnected government realized the travails of the public, it’s good that the Norwegian Law has been taken off the table.”

According to the Ynet news site, passing the law would allow 12 more lawmakers into the Knesset from government parties, and cost the government NIS 1.7 million ($480,000) per person per year.

Should the government last the full four years (it’s set to last for three years, but the law allows for a one-year extension), it would mean an extra NIS 81.6 million ($23.4 million) to pay for the extra lawmakers and their parliamentary activities.