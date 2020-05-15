Iran arrests parkour athlete for rooftop kiss videos

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Opposition praises removal of costly Norwegian law
The Yesh Atid-Telem faction is praising the removal of the Norwegian Law from the Knesset agenda.
“Whether it’s because of disagreements within the coalition, or someone in this disconnected government realized the travails of the public, it’s good that the Norwegian Law has been taken off the table.”
According to the Ynet news site, passing the law would allow 12 more lawmakers into the Knesset from government parties, and cost the government NIS 1.7 million ($480,000) per person per year.
Should the government last the full four years (it’s set to last for three years, but the law allows for a one-year extension), it would mean an extra NIS 81.6 million ($23.4 million) to pay for the extra lawmakers and their parliamentary activities.
Ministry shuts beach due to bad water
Mere hours after being given the go ahead to head back to the seashore, Israelis are being told to stay away from the popular Dor Beach south of Haifa.
The Health Ministry says the beach is being shut due to irregular results from a test of the water quality, without elaborating.
Norwegian Law pulled from agenda over reported coalition row
A bill that would allow ministers to resign from the Knesset, thus allowing more lawmakers from a party slate to enter parliament, has been taken off the legislative agenda according to Hebrew media reports.
Issues regarding the so-called Norwegian Law within the coalition have seemingly delayed it moving forward, a day after the Knesset Arrangements Committee approved the bill for a plenum vote.
The law is included in the coalition deal signed last month between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.
On Tuesday, opposition lawmakers revolted over the fact that a parallel bill they were promised would be moved forward at the same time, meant to increase unemployment benefits for small business owners who have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis, had been left on the cutting room floor.
Iran arrests parkour athlete for rooftop kiss videos
An Iranian parkour athlete has been arrested for committing “vulgar” acts, police say, after he posted photos online of himself kissing a woman on Tehran’s rooftops.
“We are against this individual and his companion’s norm-breaking and vulgar behaviour and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal with them,” the capital’s police chief Hossein Rahimi is quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA, without naming the person who was arrested.
The individual appeared to be Alireza Japalaghy, a Tehran-based parkour athlete with more than 133,000 followers on Instagram.
Japalaghy had posted a series of photos and videos last week showing him and an unidentified woman in revealing outfits hanging off buildings and kissing.
According to Rahimi, the woman in Japalaghy’s photos “will also be arrested soon.”
— AFP
IDF says weapons seized during smuggling attempt on Jordan border
The IDF confirms an incident in which an suspected weapons smuggler was shot while trying to sneak into the country from Jordan.
The army says the suspect was lightly injured and is being treated in Israel. A second person managed to escape back to Jordan, according to the IDF.
“Nine pistols, six rifles, and other arms were seized,” a statement from a spokesperson says.
Fires that were sparked by flares have been brought under control and no troops are injured, the IDF says.
Iran claims hack attack on port failed to cause significant damage
Iran’s Tasnim news agency is quoting an unnamed official claiming that no major disruptions were caused at the Shahid Rajaee port near Bandar Abbas during a hacking attack attributed to Israel. earlier this month.
The official claims that civil defense units were able to mostly thwart the attack “due to their timely and effective response to the infilration attempt.”
The report, dated Tuesday, also quotes Mohammad Rastad, managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, saying that the hack didn’t damage any of its systems but “was only able to infiltrate and damage a number of private operating systems at the ports.”
According to the Washington Post, the attack caused “total disarray” at the port.
Satellite images of the port on May 11 and May 12 taken by Planet Labs and seen by The Times of Israel appeared to show a large number of ships idling off the port and a buildup of containers on dry land, days after the alleged Israeli cyberattack.
Israelis cast doubts on seriousness of Abbas
Eitan Dangot, a former general who once headed the Defense Ministry body for coordinating with the Palestinians, joins the ranks of Israelis casting doubt over the practical ramifications of Mahmoud Abbas’s declaration ending agreements with Israel and the US.
“He’s just ratcheting up the threat level. Abbas won’t take a practical step, and is trying to put pressure on Israel,” he tells Army Radio.
An analyst for the station notes that the timing of the announcement — during Ramadan — and Abbas’s relatively jolly tone also do not line up with the seriousness of such a move.
However Nasser Laham, the head of the Palestinian Maan news agency, calls Abbas’s speech “historic” and “serious.”
“The man who signed the Oslo Accords 25 years ago is ending them and opening up all kinds of possibilities,” he tweets.
Jordanian suspect accused of weapons smuggling
A brushfire has broken out near Kibbutz Gesher following the shooting of a man crossing the border from Egypt, the Kan news outlet reports.
The suspect is identified by the station and other media outlets as a Jordanian man, 49, who had been trying to smuggle weapons across the border.
UN chief says Africa navigating virus crisis, but more help needed
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is warning that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.
Guterres says in a video message launching a policy briefing on “The Impact of COVID-19 in Africa” that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, “and as of now reported cases are lower than feared,” with more than 2,500 deaths.
But the UN chief says “much hangs in the balance,” and calls for “international action to strengthen Africa’s health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings.”
To help address the devastating economic and social consequences of the pandemic, Guterres says Africa needs more than $200 billion and “an across-the-board debt standstill for African countries.”
The pandemic “will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease,” he warns.
— AP
IDF troops shoot suspect crossing from Jordan
Israeli forces shot and injured a man spotted crossing from Jordan into Israel, according to Hebrew media reports.
The man was brought to an Israeli hospital and is listed in moderate condition, according to Channel 12 news.
Soldiers early Wednesday called for the man to halt, but when he did not fired at his legs, hitting him, according to the channel. It is not immediately clear what the suspect’s motivation was.
The incident occurred near Kibbutz Gesher, south of Tiberias and near what was until recently the so-called “Island of Peace” where Jordanians and Israelis both has nearly free access.
On Tuesday evening, the IDF said two Sudanese men crossed into Israel from Lebanon, ostensibly searching for work.
PLO officials: Abbas not bluffing, security cooperation over
The New York Times quotes senior Palestinian officials saying PA President Mahmoud Abbas is not bluffing with his announcement that agreements with Israel and the US are canceled, effectively ending security cooperation.
The paper cites Maj. Gen. Adnan Damiri, a spokesman for the Palestinian security services, saying that Palestinian officials understood from Abbas’s words that they are to no longer cooperate on security with Israel or the CIA.
“This decision is for immediate implementation,” Wasel Abu Yousef, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, tells the paper. “It is not to be studied or discussed in committees.”
Mahmoud al-Habbash, Abbas’s religious affairs adviser, tells the paper that “there’s no room for maneuvering.”
Security cooperation is seen as a vital mechanism for thwarting terror in the West Bank and while Abbas has threatened to cut it off in the past, he has never actually done so.
Many skeptical over Abbas voiding agreements with Israel, US
Mahmoud Abbas’s announcement that he is cancelling all agreements with Israel and the United States has many puzzling over the actual ramifications of the announcements and whether it means vital security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority will be canceled.
Al-Jazeera notes that Abbas did not explicitly say he was dissolving the PA, a body that was formed by the Oslo Accords, one such agreement that has ostensibly been canceled.
“Mahmoud Abbas has announced I can’t remember how many times that he’s suspended this agreement or that agreement and the fact is that he’s never (actually) done that. He’s never (actually) suspended an agreement,” says anti-Israel activist Ali Abunimah to the station. “The reality is that the Palestinian Authority cannot move a salt shaker from one side of the table to another without the permission and help of the Israelis.”
Daniel Levy, the president of the US/Middle East Project, tells The Guardian that “the bar is very high,” for Abbas to back up his words with actions and show this is not another empty threat.
Former IDF general Alon Evyatat tells Army Radio that Abbas is waiting to see if Israel actually annexes before making an actual move.
“This is the sharpest we’ve heard Abbas regarding agreements — but he has not burned [the bridge],” he says.
Museums okayed to reopen
The government also announces that museums may reopen, though hands-on activities or exhibits are out of bounds.
The museums must restrict entry to one person per 15 square meters of space.
Ministers also voted to allow those who can prove they can self-quarantine at home to do so, granted that they don’t take public transportation from their point of entry to their place of quarantine. Those who cannot meet the necessary qualifications must still go to quarantine hotels.
Synagogues, beaches officially reopen
Synagogues and beaches are reopening Wednesday morning after being shuttered for some two months as part of regulations meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Pictures on social media and in the Hebrew-language press show worshippers attending morning prayers.
“We missed this! Back to Synagogue, Halleluyah!” tweets former Likud MK Yehudah Glick from a prayer service.
התגעגענו!
Back to Synagogue
Halleluyah!???? pic.twitter.com/uYn0TQbXGX
— yehudah glick (@YehudahGlick) May 20, 2020
Under the rules, synagogues may host up to 50 people, so long as they maintain a distance of two meters between each other and wear masks. They must also appoint a coronavirus coordinator, kind of like a sexton, but for a pathogen.
Beaches are also officially opening, though Israelis have not exactly been staying away amid a sweltering heatwave. Under new regulations, the beaches will need to keep “Purple Badge” hygienic standards, including regular disinfecting of public facilities, like bathrooms.
Brazil records over 1,000 deaths in single day
Brazil’s daily death toll has crossed 1,000 for the first time, with the country’s health ministry announcing 1,179 deaths on Tuesday, boosting the nation’s death toll to 17,971. Brazil has 271,628 confirmed cases, the third most in the world after Russia and the US.
US President Donald Trump says he is considering barring entry to flights coming from Brazil due to the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America’s hardest-hit country. It was the second time Trump has said he is studying such a measure.
“I don’t want people coming in here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. We’re sending them ventilators,” Trump tells reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who like Trump has previously downplayed the disease and encouraged supporters to go back to work, neither responds to Trump’s remarks nor commented on the record daily figure.
Worldwide there have been 4.9 million confirmed infections and over 323,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
— Agencies
