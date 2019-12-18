The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it unfolds.
Iran confirms it is testing new centrifuges
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirms that his country has begun testing its latest model of centrifuges.
“Today, our new IR-6 centrifuges are working and the newer IR-9s are being tested,” he says during a visit to Malysia, according to a statement on his website translated by the Russian Sputnik news agency.
According to Iranian officials, an IR-6 centrifuge can produce enriched uranium 10 times faster than the country’s first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.
The IR-9 works five times faster than the IR-6 and 50 times faster than the IR-1, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, has said.
Iran in recent months has been rolling back its commitments to the nuclear deal in the face of renewed US sanctions, triggered after Washington pulled out of the pact last year.
Lebanese mob attacks cleric’s office, burns Christmas tree over divisive video
A mob in Lebanon attacked the office of a Sunni Muslim religious leader in the northern city of Tripoli, smashing in windows early today, reports say.
The military says a mob of men on motorcycles gathered outside the home of Sunni Mufti Sheik Malek al-Shaar and rioted, “used profanity” and smashed property.
The mob then moved to the square and threw fire bombs at the Christmas tree, setting it on fire.
The military says it arrested four men and confiscated their motorcycles.
The violence indicates that the tensions that recently gripped the Lebanese capital, Beirut, over an online video deemed offensive to the country’s Shiites are spreading to Tripoli, the country’s second-largest city.
On Tuesday, anger boiled over in Beirut after the offensive video was widely circulated online, showing a Sunni resident of Tripoli railing against the leaders of the country’s two main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, and religious Shiite figures and using expletives.
The daily An-Nahar says the assailants in Tripoli were angered because the Sunni mufti, al-Shaar, had called the powerful Shiite parliament speaker and head of Amal, Nabih Berri, to apologize for the video.
— AP
Prince Charles due in Jerusalem next month for Auschwitz memorial
Prince Charles is planning to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next month, the future British king’s office announces.
His trip, which comes amid the UK’s efforts to leave the European Union and sign bilateral trade agreements with other countries as well as an ongoing controversy over anti-Semitism in the UK Labour party, will mark only the second official visit to Israel by a member of the royal family since the state was founded in 1948.
Charles, known formally as the His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, is scheduled to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.
At the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, the prince will join dozens of other world leaders who are traveling to the capital for the event, hosted by President Reuven Rivlin and Yad Vashem. So far, confirmed participants include the presidents of Russia, France, Germany, Italy and Austria, as well as the kings of Spain and Belgium, and many other senior dignitaries.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s first-born son and the first in line to the throne, will not be accompanied by his wife, Camilla. Instead, the Duchess of Cornwall will attend a January 26 ceremony with 200 Holocaust survivors at Auschwitz in Poland.
— Raphael Ahren
MK Barkat urges US sanctions on Turkey over its reported support for Hamas
Likud MK Nir Barkat says he spoke with US Ambassador David Friedman and asked that Washington sanction Turkey in light of a newspaper report that Turkish authorities were allowing Hamas terrorists to plan attacks on Israel from their territory, including a past plot to assassinate Barkat.
“Once again, we’ve received confirmation that Turkey supports and provides a warm home for terror groups — just like Iran,” he says in a tweet.
Barkat says he wants the US “to trigger international sanctions against Turkey” in light of the report in the British Daily Telegraph.
UK Labour figures begin jostling to be party’s next leader
Labour politicians have begun jostling to become the next leader of the British opposition party in the wake of its crushing defeat in last week’s national election.
Keir Starmer, the party’s spokesman on Brexit issues, and senior lawmaker Yvette Cooper are among those suggesting they are considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the race that will heat up next year.
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, meanwhile, places the blame for last week’s loss to the Conservative party firmly at Corbyn’s feet, saying he pursued a policy of “almost comic indecision” on Brexit that alienated voters on both sides of the debate.
“I believe, with different leadership, we would have kept much of our vote in traditional Labour areas,” Blair says. “He (Corbyn) personified politically a brand of quasi-revolutionary socialism, mixing far-left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy which never has appealed to traditional Labour voters and never will appeal to them.”
— AP
Israel looking into reports of tourists being prevented from entering Russia
The Foreign Ministry says it is looking into reports that Israeli tourists who landed today in Russia are being prevented from entering the country.
In a brief statement, the ministry says it is in touch with the Russian foreign ministry and “and acting to ensure that tourists and businesspeople will be able to continue to enter Russia.”
The Russian embassy in Israel, meanwhile, tells The Times of Israel that many Russians who arrive in the Jewish state are turned back: 5,771 so far during 2019.
“Every day, some 20 tourists who arrive in Israel with money and an organized tour are stopped and sent back to Russia,” it says in a statement, without commenting directly on the reports of Israeli tourists being detained in Moscow.
— with Raphael Ahren
