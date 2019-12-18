Iran confirms it is testing new centrifuges

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirms that his country has begun testing its latest model of centrifuges.

“Today, our new IR-6 centrifuges are working and the newer IR-9s are being tested,” he says during a visit to Malysia, according to a statement on his website translated by the Russian Sputnik news agency.

According to Iranian officials, an IR-6 centrifuge can produce enriched uranium 10 times faster than the country’s first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The IR-9 works five times faster than the IR-6 and 50 times faster than the IR-1, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, has said.

Iran in recent months has been rolling back its commitments to the nuclear deal in the face of renewed US sanctions, triggered after Washington pulled out of the pact last year.