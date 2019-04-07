Iran FM: ‘Netanyahu firsters’ seeking to pull US into ‘quaqmire’ with IRGC designation

The main election challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns the premier’s deeply controversial pledge to annex West Bank settlements, calling it an “irresponsible” bid for votes.

Benny Gantz, the former military chief whose centrist Blue and White alliance has posed a stiff challenge to Netanyahu, condemns the premier’s remarks in an interview with news site Ynet.

“Why not ask how in 13 years Netanyahu could have annexed and didn’t?” says Gantz, in reference to Netanyahu’s time as premier.

“I think that releasing a strategic and historic decision in an election campaign bubble is not serious and (is) irresponsible.”

Pressed on his personal position, Gantz says he opposed “unilateral” moves.

“We said we will strive for a regionally and globally backed peace agreement while maintaining our basic principles,” he says.

Those principles include keeping security control of the Jordan Valley, parts of which are in the West Bank, and maintaining the large settlement blocs in the West Bank.

Gantz has in the past signaled openness to withdrawing at least some settlers from other areas.

He labels Netanyahu’s remarks as “a meaningless statement.”

“It’s a shame to play with people like that,” he says.

