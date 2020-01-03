Iran says it has decided on response to deadly US airstrike

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says it has reached a decision on how to respond to the US killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, but isn’t saying what the decision is.

The council’s brief statement after a special session Friday says it investigated “the different aspects of this incident and it is announcing that the United States of America is responsible for all consequences of this criminal adventure.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council formulates the country’s military and nuclear program strategy. However, any matter of state is finally decided by the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US has said the leader of the elite Quds Force was targeted near the Baghdad airport in response to “imminent threats to American lives.”

AP