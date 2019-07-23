The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Iran warns new British PM not to fall for ‘ploys’ of ‘B team,’ including Israel
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran warns Britain’s next prime minister Boris Johnson that it will “protect” the waters of the oil-rich Gulf, amid a standoff between the two countries over the seizure of tankers.
In the face of rising hostilities with the United States, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday impounded a tanker sailing under the flag of US ally Britain.
The seizure of the Stena Impero ship has been seen as a tit-for-tat move after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker on July 4 in the Mediterranean on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.
“I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets after Johnson beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a party vote.
“Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1,500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters & we will protect them.”
Iran’s top diplomat warns Britain against “implementing the ploys of the B team,” in a video message posted along with his tweet.
Zarif uses the term “B team” to refer to US national security adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed, who are all pushing a hard line on Iran.
“The B Team is losing ground in the United States and now turning their attention to the United Kingdom,” he tweets.
— AFP
Top justice official’s ouster angers left, pleases extremist right
Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s firing of his ministry director general is meeting with widespread disapproval — and some support that Ohana probably wishes he weren’t getting.
The Movement for Quality Government, an anti-corruption advocacy group, complains in a statement that Ohana’s ouster of Emi Palmor came during a caretaker government ahead of the September 17 election.
Calling Ohana “drunk on power,” it accuses him of “overstepping his authority” and “forgetting the fact that he’s essentially an acting justice minister.”
The ouster of Palmor “amounts to utter defiance of the instructions of the High Court on this issue, and ignores the fact that Israel is in the middle of an election campaign, and that in two months Ohana may not be justice minister.”
Blue and White lashes Ohana for the “disproportionate damage” he’s doing as an interim minister. Palmor’s ouster shows “just how cynical Netanyahu’s emissaries have become. Netanyahu cares only about himself, his people care only about his immunity, and it’s left to us to care about the future of the country.”
Blue and White’s MK Pnina Tamano-Shata tells Ohana “it’s your loss,” and calls Palmor “an extraordinary director general, a professional, and a true and serious public servant.”
Meretz’s MK Michal Rozin slams the move as “a callous overstep of the authority of a caretaker government” that “smells very bad, as if it is intended to frighten the public service.”
Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party calls the move “another step in the complete dismantling of the democratic system. A democracy requires gatekeepers, and Palmor was one of the best.”
But Ohana can take some comfort, perhaps, from the support he’s gotten from one end of the political spectrum: the extremist Otzma Yehudit faction.
The fringe party’s Itamar Ben-Gvir calls his decision “important and brave…. The Israeli left has to realize that the right is in power — that’s democracy.”
Incoming EU chief congratulates Britain’s Johnson
PARIS, France — The incoming head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulates incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson, but warns they face “difficult” and “challenging” times ahead.
“Congratulations to Boris Johnson for being nominated as prime minister,” she says at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. “I am looking forward to having a good working relationship with him.
“There are many different and difficult issues to tackle together. We have challenging times ahead of us.
“I think it is very important to build up a strong and good working relationship because we have the duty to deliver something that is good for people in Europe and in the United Kingdom,” she adds in English.
Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, is set to take office the day after the current deadline for Brexit of October 31, with Jean-Claude Juncker nominally in control of the EU executive until then.
Macron, who has criticized Johnson in the past, also congratulates the incoming British PM, who is expected to be asked to form a government by the queen on Wednesday.
“I congratulate Boris Johnson and I will call him when he is officially prime minister,” Macron says. “I want very much to work with him as quickly as possible and not just on European subjects and the continuation of negotiations linked to Brexit, but also on international issues on which we coordinate closely with Britain and Germany… like the situation in Iran,” he adds.
— AFP
Former justice minister Shaked lauds ousted director general
Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked praises Justice Ministry Director General Emi Palmor after news breaks that she was fired by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
She lauds Palmor’s “professionalism” and her work to “integrate and advance weakened populations, and help shape the ministry into a ministry whose goal is the pursuit of justice and fairness. Emi was a devoted public servant,” she says.
Israel thanks Theresa May for ‘amazing and tireless’ work to boost ties
As Boris Johnson prepares to take the reins in Britain, Israel’s foreign minister thanks Theresa May for her “amazing and tireless work” to strengthen bilateral ties.
“I want to thank Prime Minister @theresa_may for the amazing and tireless work that she did to strengthen ties between our two countries,” Israel Katz writes on Twitter.
“Bilateral trade is up, tourism is up and security cooperation is saving lives. Thank you to a true friend.”
I want to thank Prime Minister @theresa_may for the amazing and tireless work that she did to strengthen ties between our two countries.
Bilateral trade is up, tourism is up and security cooperation is saving lives
Thank you to a true friend.
— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 23, 2019
British Jews congratulate Boris Johnson on PM nod
British Jews congratulate former foreign secretary Boris Johnson for his election as the head of the Conservative Party, which ensures his succession of Theresa May as prime minister.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews says in a statement: “We wish Boris Johnson every success as Prime Minister at this critical time for our country. We have had a long and positive relationship with Mr. Johnson as both Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary and we look forward to this continuing as he enters Downing Street.”
The Liberal Judaism movement of the United Kingdom reacts more coolly to the news Tuesday about Johnson, a right-wing politician who recently angered many left-leaning Jews and others when he compared veiled Muslim women to “letterboxes” during a debate.
Liberal Judaism UK “looks forward to working with @BorisJohnson, the new Prime Minister, as we have with Prime Ministers over the last decade,” the movement tweets.
— JTA
Interim justice minister Amir Ohana fires ministry’s respected director general
In a surprise move, Justice Minister Amir Ohana fires the director general of his ministry, Emi Palmor.
Palmor, a respected 23-year veteran of Israel’s legal system, was appointed to the post in February 2014 by then-justice minister Tzipi Livni of the left-wing Hatnua party, then remained throughout the four-year term of Ayelet Shaked of the right-wing Jewish Home party.
Ministers are free to appoint and remove their ministry’s director general at will, but such significant personnel changes are usually not carried out in caretaker governments in the run-up to an election.
Theresa May pledges support to Boris Johnson
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledges to give “full support” to her successor Boris Johnson.
May tweets her congratulations to Johnson after he was elected Tuesday as the new Conservative Party leader.
“We now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government,” she says, referring to the opposition leader.
May plans to remain in Parliament. She tells Johnson he would have “my full support from the back benches.”
— AP
Gantz congratulates Johnson, vows to strengthen ties when he, too, is PM
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, the leading contender for the premiership against incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulates incoming British premier Boris Johnson and wishes him “great success.”
“The UK and Israel share a longstanding tradition of cooperation, common interests, and shared values,” Gantz says in a statement. “The government that I’ll lead will strengthen the economic and bilateral relations between our two states and promote the essential fight against BDS and against anti-Semitism.”
Boris Johnson volunteered in a Galilee kibbutz in the 1980s, kibbutz leader says
Israel’s kibbutz movement congratulates Boris Johnson on his election to the premiership — and notes he was once a hardworking volunteer on a kibbutz in northern Israel.
Calling Johnson a “true friend of Israel,” the secretary general of the umbrella body of the Kibbutz movement, Nir Meir, says he will invite Johnson to the organization’s annual conference.
Johnson volunteered in Kibbutz Kfar Hanassi, north of the Sea of Galilee, in the 1980s, Meir’s statement to the press explains. “He even worked in the fields,” the statement assures.
“I am convinced that his time at Kibbutz Kfar Hanassi as part of the famous volunteers program has left a warm place in his heart for Israel generally and the kibbutzim in particular,” Meir says.
Then, of course, he urges the Israeli government “to increase funding” to the volunteers program, which he calls the “most effective” public diplomacy tool in Israel’s arsenal.
Nations still in Iran nuclear deal to meet Sunday in Vienna
BRUSSELS — Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the shaky Iran nuclear deal plan to meet in Vienna on Sunday to see to what extent the agreement can be salvaged in the wake of the United States pulling out and Iran exceeding some of the uranium enrichment thresholds the deal set.
The European Union says in a statement that the meeting of China, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and chaired by the EU “will examine issues linked to the implementation of the (nuclear deal) in all its aspects.”
Iran has begun openly exceeding the uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into offsetting the economic pain of US sanctions.
Amid the heightened tensions, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
— AP
EU’s Brexit negotiator says looking forward to working with UK’s Johnson
Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, says he looks forward “to working constructively” with Boris Johnson, who has been elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and will become prime minister on Wednesday.
Barnier says he’s looking to push through the ratification of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May, but says nothing about Johnson’s claim that the deal must be renegotiated.
Barnier says the EU would be willing to adapt a political text which goes alongside the withdrawal agreement.
EU leaders have long said that they won’t reopen the 585-page legal text.
“We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership,” says Barnier.
— AP
Boris Johnson promises to ‘deliver Brexit, unite the country’
Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson says as prime minister he will “deliver Brexit, unite the country” and defeat the Labour opposition.
In a brief speech Tuesday meant to rally the party faithful, Johnson seeks to radiate optimism following his victory and promises to deliver Brexit.
Johnson has vowed that Britain will quit the European Union on the scheduled date of October 31 even if it means leaving without a divorce deal
But Parliament has signaled it is determined to prevent him from taking the UK out of the 28-nation bloc without a withdrawal agreement.
— AP
Lapid congratulates ‘good friend’ Johnson for winning premiership
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid is among the first to congratulate his “good friend,” Britain’s PM-designate Boris Johnson, on his election as leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore Britain’s next premier.
“Congratulations and good luck to my good friend @BorisJohnson. I’m sure that as Prime Minister you will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” he writes on Twitter.
Congratulations and good luck to my good friend @BorisJohnson. I’m sure that as Prime Minister you will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/5uAQFd9M9x
— יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 23, 2019
Meretz source says talks now underway for left-wing alliance
A senior Meretz official says the left-wing party is in talks for a merger with Ehud Barak’s Israel Democracy Party.
Talks are also underway with the Labor party, the unnamed official tells the Maariv news site.
“We’re on our way,” he says.
Police arrest 3 for attacking Saudi blogger on Temple Mount
Police launch an investigation following the attacks on a Saudi tourist yesterday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.
Three people are arrested in the case, police say.
The tourist, a Saudi blogger who has expressed admiration for Israel, was harangued by Palestinian men and children as he walked through Jerusalem’s Old City and visited the holy site.
In video footage, several children are seen spitting on the man, while unseen individuals throw chairs and other items at him.
“More arrests are expected,” a police statement says.
Netanyahu: Israel prevents Middle East’s ‘collapse’ to Islamic extremism
In a meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is the sole power in the region preventing the triumph of extremist Islamic forces.
“I just had a visit with a delegation of journalists from Arab countries. With the exception of one, none of them have formal relations with us,” he says, according to quotes released by his office. “They talk about how so many in the Arab world want to have peace with Israel, normalization with Israel, want to come to Israel. They’re not always free to express it, and there’s always opposition from those who want to take us back, but they expressed that desire.”
He says he’s “working on that, a little bit publicly and a very great deal behind the scenes, to strengthen these ties.”
And he adds: “But within the region, and this is what I told them, within the region, Israel is the irreplaceable power, because there is no other power within the region without whose presence and activity here, I would say the region would collapse. Without Israel, without the things that we do and the things that we stand for and the things that we protect, I think the entire Middle East would collapse to the forces of Islamic radicalism, whether Shiite led by Iran or Sunni radicalism led by Daesh.”
comments