The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Prosecutors demand life sentence for Brussels Jewish museum killer
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Prosecutors demand that a French jihadist found guilty of shooting dead four people in a terrorist attack at Brussels’ Jewish museum in 2014 be jailed for life.
A jury last week convicted 33-year-old Mehdi Nemmouche of “terrorist murder” for the anti-Semitic gun rampage in the Belgian capital on May 24, 2014, a crime committed following his return from Syria’s battlefields.
“What we ask, without the slightest hesitation, is that you sentence Mehdi Nemmouche to life in prison,” prosecutor Yves Moreau tells a Brussels court, condemning him as “cowardly” and a “psychopath.”
“Mr. Nemmouche, you are just a coward, you kill people by shooting them from behind, you kill old women by shooting them with an assault rifle, you kill because it gives you pleasure to kill,” Moreau says.
After closing statements from prosecution and defense lawyers, the 12 jurors and three judges will retire again on Monday to consider sentence, with an announcement expected by the evening.
Nemmouche was found to have killed the four victims in less than 90 seconds, coldly shooting them with a handgun and a Kalashnikov rifle with what one paramedic who attended the scene called “surgical” precision.
Prosecutors also demanded a minimum 30-year prison sentence for Nacer Bendrer, 30, who was found guilty of being the co-author of the attack because he supplied the weapons Nemmouche used.
— AFP
Dozens of trains canceled amid rail workers’ strike
At least 40 trains are canceled on Monday afternoon amid a labor strike by the Israel Railways employees’ union.
Forty more trains could be canceled by tonight, and at least 38 scheduled trains are already canceled tomorrow.
Iranian lawyer who defended women protesters gets 7 years
TEHRAN, Iran — A semi-official Iranian news agency says a prominent human rights lawyer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after she defended protesters against the Islamic Republic’s mandatory headscarves for women.
The report by ISNA says Judge Mohammad Moghiseh sentenced 55-year-old Nasrin Sotoudeh to five years for plotting against the state and two more years for insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
It’s unclear when the sentencing took place.
Last week, an Iranian activist group that’s based abroad first reported that Sotoudeh was convicted. Her conviction has been widely criticized.
Sotoudeh previously served three years for her work and was released in 2013. She was arrested again last June. She has 20 days to appeal the verdict.
The headscarf, or hijab, is mandatory for all women in Iran.
— AP
Politicians line up to urge Nechama Rivlin a ‘speedy recovery’
Nechama Rivlin’s lung transplant today draws well-wishes from across the political spectrum.
“In the name of all the citizens of Israel, I wish good health and long life to the president’s wife,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says on Twitter.
“Sending a huge hug to the president and his family,” says Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon in a statement.
Meretz MK Michal Rozin: “Nechama is an amazing woman, and I’m certain that all Israelis join me in wishing a speedy recovery to this precious and special woman.”
“Nechama Rivlin is one of the best and most special people I have had the honor to meet. I’m sending her all my love and prayers for a good and quick recovery,” Labor MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin says.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says he is “praying that you heal quickly and return, with God’s help, to your dear family.”
President’s wife Nechama Rivlin gets lung transplant
Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, undergoes a lung transplant today at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Doctors say her condition is stable. Rivlin, 73, suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that has seen scar tissue accumulate in her lungs and made it difficult for her to breathe.
For several years she has traveled with an oxygen tank.
The hospital says in a statement that if the transplant is successful, Rivlin will be able to return to “a full life without dependence on an external oxygen supply.”
A lung became available after 19-year-old Yair Yehezkel Halabli drowned in Eilat. Several of his organs have been donated by his family.
