Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan’s Munir discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Today, 10:13 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 23, 2026 shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, in Tehran. (Iranian Foreign Ministry / AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 23, 2026 shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, in Tehran. (Iranian Foreign Ministry / AFP)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir discussed finding ways to restore diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Tehran’s conflict with the US on all fronts, a Pakistani security official tells Reuters.

The two spoke by phone yesterday and the conversation was focused on the US-Israeli war with Iran, the possibility of getting back to talks, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the official says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.