Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan’s Munir discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir discussed finding ways to restore diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Tehran’s conflict with the US on all fronts, a Pakistani security official tells Reuters.
The two spoke by phone yesterday and the conversation was focused on the US-Israeli war with Iran, the possibility of getting back to talks, and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the official says.
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