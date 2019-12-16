Iran’s Khamenei tweets support for convicted Holocaust denier

Iran accuses the United States of dreaming up “imaginary enemies” after Washington warned there would be a stiff response if US interests in Iraq are attacked.

“When politicians want to absolve themselves of blame they always make up an imaginary enemy,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei tells a press conference.

“This is the American tradition — creating enemies and projecting blame on an enemy. I think America should review its policies in Iraq.”

He adds Washington’s aim is “to intensify a psychological war” against Tehran, and that it is making accusations for which it has “presented no evidence.”

If Washington goes ahead with implementing its threats “it will receive a crushing … response,” Rabiei warns.

The United States has expressed mounting concern about a flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops, several of which it has blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.

— AFP