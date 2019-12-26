Iraqi protesters torch buildings, block roads over PM pick

Iraqi anti-government protesters block roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country’s south after torching several buildings overnight.

The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leaders who are negotiating to nominate an establishment insider as the next prime minister.

“The government is hostage to corrupt parties and sectarian divisions,” says one activist, Sattar Jabbar, 25, in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

Iraq has been rocked by protests since October 1, prompting Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign last month.

— AFP