Islamic Jihad unveils new rocket with dramatic video, says it used it this week

The Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, reveals what it says is a new rocket that it has added to its arsenal.

In a video released on the website of the Al-Quds Brigades, operatives are seen assembling the rocket named Buraq-120.

In a statement, Al-Quds Brigades spokesman Abu Hamza says the rocket is “totally Palestinian manufactured.”

Text that appears in the video claims the Buraq-120 was used in the latest escalation between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip between Tuesday morning and Thursday; it also contends that it hit the city of Hadera in central Israel.

The IDF did not report on a rocket hitting Hadera during the last round of fighting.

The terror group says its fighters “still have their fingers on the trigger” and that it is monitoring developments in both the West Bank and Gaza.