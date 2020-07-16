The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Jordan’s top court dissolves local branch of Muslim Brotherhood
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s top court has dissolved the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, an official says, citing the group’s failure to “rectify its legal status.”
“The Court of Cassation yesterday issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved and has lost its legal status, for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law,” the official says, requesting anonymity.
The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, is a pan-Islamic movement with both charitable and political arms.
It has faced years of pressure, especially in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and has been outlawed as a terrorist group in Egypt and banned in several other countries.
Amman had tolerated the group’s political arm for decades, but since 2014 authorities have considered it illegal, arguing its license was not renewed under a 2014 law on political parties.
Sheikh Hamza Mansur, head of the organisation’s ruling council, says the group would appeal against the ruling.
“The Muslim Brotherhood … is a model of moderation and an important element in strengthening national unity, so dissolving it is not in the national interest,” he tells AFP.
The Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood has wide grassroots support in the kingdom.
— AFP
Islamic State bride allowed to return to UK to fight for restored citizenship
LONDON — A UK woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State jihadist group wins the right to return to Britain to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.
Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after former home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.
He argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.
She challenged the decision, arguing she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
“Ms Begum is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it,” her lawyer, Daniel Furner, sys in a statement after the ruling. “But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice — it is the opposite.”
— AP
Court upholds firebrand Islamist cleric’s conviction for incitement to violence
Raed Salah, the firebrand leader of an outlawed Islamist group, will serve 28 months in prison for incitement to violence, an Israeli court rules today, rejecting an appeal against his conviction.
Salah, the leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, was convicted in November of incitement to terror and membership in an outlawed organization after giving a sermon in 2017 which he praised a terror attack on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount that left two police officers dead and inflamed regional tensions.
The Haifa District Court upheld the conviction and the 28-month sentence, but ruled that he would not need to report to prison until August 4 so that he can celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, which ends a day earlier.
Salah, a former mayor of Umm al-Fahm who has become a cause celebre in some pro-Palestinian circles, has served several stints in prison for incitement or support for terror.
