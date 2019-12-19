Israel: Diplomatic channel best hope for Issachar

An Israeli diplomatic official tells Channel 12 news that Jerusalem is not surprised at the Russian court’s rejection of Naama Issachar’s appeal.

The official says the best way for her to be freed is through a diplomatic channel.

Ynet reports that Israel’s acting ambassador in Russia Yacov Livne, who was at the hearing, notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin could free Issachar at any time.

“I think I’m disappointed, like everyone. Together with that, our ties with Russia are strong and important,” he says.

Israel’s last ambassador to Russia, Gary Koren, left in mid-September. His deputy, Keren Cohen Gat, headed the embassy until Livne, the director of the Foreign Ministry’s Eurasia department, arrived on November 8 and took over as temporary charge d’affaires.