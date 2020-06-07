Israel to make high-spec masks against virus resurgence

Defense Minister Benny Gantz says a factory to make millions of high-spec masks has been opened as Israel prepares for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

As the country has gradually opened up in recent weeks, new outbreaks have occurred and the government has warned Israelis not to become complacent.

“We are preparing for a second wave of the virus,” says Gantz, announcing the country’s first production line of N95 masks, which offer a higher level of protection and are more sturdy than the simple medical masks worn by many Israelis.

Gantz says the local production “removes our dependence on foreign factors and contributes to the Israeli economy during a difficult period.”

The new masks are being made in Sderot, a southern town near the Gaza Strip, using machines imported from China by the defense ministry.

— AFP