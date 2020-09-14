The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Joint List head praises life sentences for Duma terrorist
Joint List head Ayman Odeh is hailing the decision to sentence Israeli terrorist Amiram Ben Uliel to three life sentences plus 20 years for the murder of three members of the Dawabsheh family in 2015.
“The sentence for the murderers of the Dawabsheh family is partial justice for the murdered and for young [Ahmed], who survived that horrible night. Full justice will occur with the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel,” says Odeh.
Group says it will suspend anti-Netanyahu protests during lockdown
One of the groups that are leading protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that it will call off demonstrations outside his official residence in Jerusalem during the lockdown.
The Black Flag group says it is doing so in deference to “social solidarity” and “social responsibility.”
In its announcement, it blames the lockdown on Netanyahu, saying it is “all the result of Netanyahu’s failures.”
Protests at overpasses will continue, but will be done in a safe way, it says.
The Crime Minister group, another protest organization, says it will continue to protest outside the Balfour Street residence, but will move the upcoming protest to Sunday out of deference to Rosh Hashanah.
The weekly protests have drawn 10,000 or more to Jerusalem’s Paris Square. Health officials say that they are not a major vector for virus outbreaks.
Israeli group fetes UAE for including peace praise in textbook
An Israeli non-profit that analyzes curricula in the Arab world is praising the United Arab Emirates for including a section backing an agreement to normalize ties with Israel in a sixth-grade textbook
“It is remarkable that a textbook that teaches about the UAE-Israel treaty was on the desks of schoolchildren in the Emirates just two weeks after the announcement of the agreement,” IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff says in a statement.
“The treaty is not just presented as a fact in the textbook. Students are presented with the religious, ethical and national reasons to support the agreement and employ critical thinking in completing an exercise about the importance of peace-making.”
The study quotes Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, who heads the Emirati General Authority, as saying that the “historic” initiative to establish ties with Israel “stems from the values of our true Islamic religion” which strive towards “building bridges of cooperation.”
“Students are asked to create a presentation on the importance of peace treaties and the UAE’s role in achieving peace. The new section of the textbook also states that the UAE supports efforts towards reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians,” the group finds.
Last week, IMPACT-se published an analysis of the UAE “Moral Education curriculum,” which is taught from grades 1-12. It showed that the young generation of Emiratis are being raised to embrace the values of tolerance and religious pluralism.
“Clearly, the citizens of a country that teaches peace-making, conflict resolution and the acceptance of the Other at school, will be more likely to embrace peace treaties signed by their leaders,” Sheff says.
Public activities and expression in the UAE is tightly controlled by the royal family, which does not allow criticism of its policies.
— Raphael Ahren
Duma attacker given three life sentences
Amiram Ben Uliel has been handed three life sentences for a deadly 2014 firebombing of a Palestinian home in the West Bank.
Three members of the Dawabshe family were killed in the attack on their home in the town of Duma. One son survived the fire, but with extensive wounds.
An accomplice, who was a minor at the time of the attack, is set to be sentenced in the coming moments as well.
Over 100 new infections recorded in Gaza
The Gaza Strip has recorded 108 new coronavirus cases today, raising the number of active infections detected outside quarantine centers to 1,669, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says.
For seven months, Gaza managed to fend off the coronavirus by subjecting new arrivals to strict quarantine procedures and intensive testing. The coastal enclave’s first coronavirus cases were detected around three weeks ago.
Hamas health officials have warned that Gaza’s fragile health infrastructure cannot handle more than 2,000 active cases. As of two weeks ago, the Strip had only 87 ventilators available for its 1.8 million residents.
Fifteen Gazans have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Aaron Boxerman
Mandelblit shoots back at Netanyahu, Ohana for ‘campaign’ against him
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is answering his critics in the government and speaking out against what he says is a “campaign to cast doubt over my work and the prosecution’s work.”
“Those behind the campaign hope it will influence me or my decisions. Very bad mistake by them. We are shut off to noises from the outside,” Mandelblit tells a New Year’s toast at the Justice Ministry.
Mandelblit and the prosecution and police have come under harsh attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, who object to the criminal charges leveled against the premier.
Mandelblit also answers Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who on Sunday said an indictment against an elected official “harms democracy.”
“The very claim that there are those who are above the law and should be shielded from criminal prosecution is itself damaging to democracy,” Mandelblit says.
War monitor claims 10 killed in Israeli strikes in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims that airstrikes were carried out, likely by Israel, in recent hours at Albu Kamal, near the Syria-Iraq border.
The report claims 10 pro-Iran fighters were killed in the strikes, which also destroyed munition depots and vehicles.
There are no independent or officials reports of airstrikes or explosions in that area Monday. Strikes attributed to Israel rarely take place during daylight, and are usually accompanied by local and official reports on the attacks.
— with AFP
Netanyahu working on lockdown from DC, his office says
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately resumed planning for the upcoming lockdown upon arriving in Washington, his office says.
“Netanyahu held a conference call consultation on preparations for the lockdown with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, ‘Magen Yisrael’ director Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy and other officials,” his office says.
It includes a picture of Netanyahu at his Blair House lodging on the phone (not Zoom) and ostensibly holding said consultations.
The release is likely designed to answer critics who have lambasted him for flying to the US for a ceremony to mark the establishment of diplomatic ties with the UAE and Bahrain, with Israel on the cusp of a major emergency and set to lock down in coming days.
Asked earlier if the ceremony could have been postponed, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio, “You can’t postpone peace or war.”
Knesset committee head disparages lockdown in hearing
The head of a Knesset committee tasked with weighing and approving coronavirus restrictions is speaking out against a fresh lockdown.
Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud) says hospital heads are against a lockdown and claims that she heard that “no health considerations stand behind the decision to go to a lockdown.”
“I wish in my heart that somebody will get a hold of themselves and realize that we need to invest in public health, not lock people down,” she says.
Health Ministry officials tell her during the meeting that hospitals are filling up and reaching their breaking point.
At one point, Shasha-Biton claims to have data showing that in one major hospital, 23 percent of deaths marked as coronavirus-related were not caused by the virus.
But the ministry’s Dr. Sharon Elroi shoots her down, telling her that many are dying unnecessarily.
“The virus is spreading and we don’t have control over it. You don’t want to start waving the flag when it’s collapsed, you want to do it before it collapses.”
