Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Israeli who went missing after reportedly entering Palestinian town is found, security services say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:27 pm
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Israeli soldiers block the entrance to Salfit, in the West Bank on April 30, 2022, during searches for the terrorists who carried out an attack at the entrance to Ariel. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)
Illustration: Israeli soldiers block the entrance to Salfit, in the West Bank on April 30, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Security forces a short while ago located a man who was reported missing last night after he entered a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank of his own volition, according to a joint statement by the police, military, Shin Bet and the Israel Prison Service.

The man was identified as a 53-year-old from the northern West Bank settlement of Ariel. He was found safe and sound, the security services say.

The services do not say which Palestinian village the man reportedly entered or where he was found.

Forces from each of the security services had commenced searches for the missing man overnight, the services said in an earlier statement, adding that a police helicopter and the elite IPS unit Metzada are involved in the operation.

WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s official news outlet, reports Israeli forces this morning entered the towns of Kifl Haris and Qira, near the larger Palestinian city of Salfit, which is adjacent to Ariel. The forces deployed in several areas in the towns and flew surveillance drones overhead, WAFA reports.

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