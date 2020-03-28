Israel’s ambassador to Germany recovers from coronavirus

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Over 1,000 Israelis receive fines for lockdown violations
Over 1,000 people and businesses receive fines from police for violating government restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.
Channel 13 reports that 900 of those fines were handed down to those who were found more than 100 meters from their home, a movement restriction issued earlier this week.
Since Wednesday at 5 p.m., Israelis have been ordered to remain in their homes unless they are taking part in a small number of specially designated approved activities, including purchasing food and medicine or a short walk of no more than 100 meters (328 feet) from one’s home.
Those found violating those regulations are subject to large fines of upwards of NIS 500 ($140) and even imprisonment.
The Israeli military has announced that some 500 soldiers will be deployed across the country beginning Sunday to assist police in enforcing the government’s latest restrictions on movement.
Dozens demonstrate near Benny Gantz’s home
Dozens of demonstrators are protesting near the home of Benny Gantz, head of the Israel Resilience party and formerly of Blue and White, over his decision in principle earlier this week to join a unity government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which led to the immediate collapse of the Blue and White alliance.
Police set up roadblocks around the home to keep the protesters from the so-called black flag movement away from Gantz’s residence in Rosh Haayin.
The demonstrators shout that Gantz “does not have the mandate” to join a government headed by a “corrupt leader.” Some were seen lying down in the road near the home.
The same demonstrators also protested outside the homes earlier Saturday of several MKs from the party.
They are demanding that, coalition or not, party members continue to support action against corruption and against threats to democracy.
The movement’s name comes from demonstrators pinning black flags to their vehicles to symbolize what they believe is a danger to Israeli democracy. They are largely keeping to their cars to maintain social distancing directives aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20,000
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP on Saturday afternoon.
Europe is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 cases. The COVID-19 disease has killed 9,134 in Italy and 5,690 in Spain — the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three-quarters of all deaths in Europe.
More people abandoning pets in recent weeks, says SPCA
More people are abandoning their pets and leaving them at shelters, says the spokesperson of the Israeli SPCA organization.
Gadi Vitner tells Channel 12 that the organization is seeing a 35 percent increase in pet abandonment since the new government restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic were put in place.
People are also halting donations to the group, citing job loss or movement restrictions, according to the report.
Vitner says the organization has never experienced anything like this. “We’ve survived wars, and economic crises, but over the past two weeks, people are gripped by panic, they don’t know what will happen, they leave their dogs, they leave their cats. And they don’t come to adopt,” given the social distancing directives, he says.
Israel’s ambassador to Germany recovers from coronavirus
Jeremy Issacharoff, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, has recovered from coronavirus, Walla reports.
When he was diagnosed two weeks ago and entered quarantine, he was said by the Foreign Ministry to be feeling generally well. He was tested again today and found to be negative.
Issacharoff will end his quarantine this evening, the report says.
Lapid on Gantz: Coronavirus crisis no reason to abandon values
Yair Lapid says Benny Gantz’s actions are akin to “running a marathon, being in the lead on the final lap, and a meter before the finish line, sitting on the ground and crying.”
Speaking on Channel 12, Lapid criticizes Gantz’s decision, saying that if he agreed to sit in Netanyahu’s government because of the coronavirus crisis, “why did he not ask to be health minister?”
The pandemic “is no reason to abandon your values.”
Lapid says he doesn’t understand why Gantz is not heading a unity government himself, given that his bloc had 61 seats following the most recent round of elections on March 2.
“I’ve not seen anything like this,” he says.
Lapid says he does not regret forging the Blue and White alliance with Gantz, “I only regret the end result.”
When Gantz announced his decision on Thursday, Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon quickly announced they were breaking up their alliance with Gantz’s party, sundering Blue and White (though they apparently plan to keep the name for the ongoing union of their two parties).
