Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain arrives in Manama

29 November 2021, 6:22 pm Edit

Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s first-ever ambassador to Bahrain, arrives in Manama to begin heading the diplomatic mission established following last year’s normalization deal.

