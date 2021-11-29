Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain arrives in Manama

Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s first-ever ambassador to Bahrain, arrives in Manama to begin heading the diplomatic mission established following last year’s normalization deal.

Just landed in Manama, to start my mission as Ambassador of Israel to the Kingdom of Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/OXUbr5DYvv

@AmbassadorNaeh, the first Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, is on his way to begin his important journey and mission of building bridges and strengthening ties between our nations.

We wish him success and good luck ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/7OuBZrATcs

— إسرائيل في البحرين | Israel in Bahrain (@IsraelinBahrain) November 29, 2021