Italy, France record lower death tolls

Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks, saying 431 people died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899.

It was the lowest day-to-day toll since March 19.

For the ninth day running, intensive care admissions were down and hospitalizations overall were down, relieving pressure on Italy’s over-stressed health care system.

More than 4,000 people tested positive, as Italy began its fifth week under nationwide lockdown, continuing a general flattening in its infection curve.

France also recorded a lower death toll than in recent days — 561 people — bringing the country’s total number of victims to 14,393.

