Ivanka, Mnuchin, to take part in Qatar forum

Ivanka Trump will take part in an international conference in Qatar this week, along with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Washington says on Tuesday.

Ivanka, the senior White House adviser and daughter of the US president, “will participate in the forum’s programming and meet with government and business leaders regarding key economic objectives,” a US Treasury statement says.

The annual Doha Forum conference, which draws an array of regional and global policymakers, will be held this year on December 14 and 15.

In 2017, Ivanka accompanied her father to Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad as president. The kingdom and the United Arab Emirates at the time pledged $100 million to a women’s business fund she supported.

The US Treasury added that Mnuchin will discuss with counterparts “national security initiatives to combat terrorism and illicit finance.”

Washington and Doha have long been allies and Qatar is home to Washington’s largest Middle East military base.

— AFP