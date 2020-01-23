Jailed backpacker’s mother: ‘There still isn’t a date for Naama’s release’

Earlier President Reuven Rivlin and Britain’s Prince Charles planted a tree together at the President’s Residence.

The tree was an English oak tree, a tribute to the tree planted at Yad Vashem in honor of Charles’s grandmother Princess Alice, who is recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations for saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust.

“For me, this is a very significant experience,” Prince Charles said to the president. “Many of my teachers at school were Holocaust survivors and we are all deeply committed to combating anti-Semitism.”

“We will always remember how your grandmother, Princess Alice, who is buried here on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, saved the lives of many Jews during the Holocaust,” the president said. “Britain stood firm against the Nazi threat.”