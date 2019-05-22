Japan PM urges Iran to play ‘constructive role’ in Mideast

Japan’s visiting Prime Minster Shinzo Abe calls on Iran to play a “constructive role” for peace in the Middle East after meeting in Tehran with President Hassan Rouhani.

“It is essential that Iran plays a constructive role in building solid peace and stability in the Middle East,” Abe tells a joint news conference in Tehran with the Iranian leader.

This is “so that the region will not destabilize any further and that no accidental clash will occur in the midst of recent rising tensions.”

— AFP