Japan’s PM arrives in Tehran in bid to ease tensions with US

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Tehran on a mission to ease tensions between Iran and the US, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to visit since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Abe’s flight touched down at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport a short time ago.

His visit is seen as an effort to mediate amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

The heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington take root in US President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

