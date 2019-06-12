The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Japan’s PM arrives in Tehran in bid to ease tensions with US
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Tehran on a mission to ease tensions between Iran and the US, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to visit since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Abe’s flight touched down at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport a short time ago.
His visit is seen as an effort to mediate amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region.
The heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington take root in US President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
— AP
Three fires reported in Gaza periphery due to arson balloons
Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip have sparked three fires in the Eshkol Regional Council.
Firefighters are working to douse the flames.
Nearly 100 people detained during Moscow march, monitor says
Nearly 100 people were detained in Moscow during a peaceful but unsanctioned march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor says.
“Ninety-four people have already been detained in Moscow,” the monitor says.
— AFP
Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Russian threat, Mueller report
House Democrats angling to spotlight damning allegations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report are focusing Wednesday on contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The House Intelligence Committee has invited two former leaders of the FBI’s national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller’s investigation. Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia but did detail a series of interactions and outreach that have alarmed Democrats and accelerated calls from some in the party for impeachment proceedings and renewed investigations.
Both ex-FBI officials, Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, retired from the bureau before it launched its investigation into the Trump campaign in summer 2016. By inviting them instead of agents involved in the investigation, Democrats are giving center stage to longtime career officials likely to be seen as more neutral and devoid of the political baggage that accompanies some of US President Donald Trump’s more outspoken critics, including former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former agent Peter Strzok. Both were fired last year.
— AP
Unexploded Gaza rocket said to detonate in Israeli community
Police forces rush to a cemetery in Be’er Tuvia, east of Ashdod, after a blast was reported there.
The blast appears to have been caused by a previously unexploded Gaza rocket that detonated.
It appears that no one was hurt.
