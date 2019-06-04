Jared Kushner heads to Brussels for peace plan talks

Some 2.03 million arrivals entered Israel from January through May 2019, a 10 percent jump from the same period in 2018, according to figures released today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Of that number, 1.9 million arrivals were tourists, a jump of 8%.

The first five month of 2019 also saw 2.7 million departures by air of Israelis traveling abroad — a 6 percent spike from the same period in 2018.

Another 240,000 departures occurred over Israel’s land borders with Egypt and Jordan during the same period, a 20% jump from last year apparently driven by Israelis’ return to vacationing in the Sinai Peninsula.