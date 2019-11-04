Jordanian in Israeli custody ends hunger strike after 42 days

Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian who has been in Israeli custody since August, ended her hunger strike Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the Israel Prisons Service says in a text message.

The spokesman makes the statement after Jordan and Israel’s authorities announce that Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri, another Jordanian held by the Jewish state, would return to the Hashemite Kingdom in the coming days.

Labadi and Miri were detained several months ago over suspicions of ties to terror groups and held without charge, sparking a diplomatic row between Jerusalem and Amman.

Labadi had been carrying out a hunger strike for the past 42 days to protest her detention, according to the Prisoner’s Club, a group that mainly advocates for Palestinian prisoners.

— Adam Rasgon