Justice minister attacks so-called prosecution within prosecution
Justice Minister Amir Ohana is giving a press conference about an investigation into possible tampering by aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a state’s witness.
Ohana attacks the state prosecution, saying it is destroying the careers of public servants, and claims that there is a “prosecution within the prosecution” which is acting according to political considerations.
He accuses this deep prosecution of also being engaged in quid pro quo deals with the press.
Paris sounds alarm over Lebanon upheaval
The resignation of Lebanon’s government has made the crisis there “even more serious,” France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tells the parliament in Paris.
“Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri has just resigned, which makes the crisis even more serious,” he says, urging authorities in Lebanon “to do everything they can to guarantee the stability of the institutions and the unity of Lebanon.”
Le Drian says a condition for stability in any country “is a willingness to listen to the voice and demands of the population.”
“Lebanon needs a commitment from all political leaders to look within themselves and make sure there is a strong response to the population,” says the minister, offering France’s help.
IDF shoots down drone flying over Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces says it shot down a drone that was flying at an “irregular altitude” over the Gaza Strip.
The military says fighter jets were scrambled once the aircraft was detected and they shot it down.
Blue and White to meet Likud for talks Thursday
The Blue and White Party announces its negotiators will meet with Likud counterparts for coalition negotiations on Thursday.
Blue and White head Benny Gantz said Monday that a Sunday meeting with Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu did not yield any results.
Hariri hands in resignation, Lebanese celebrate
Hariri has submitted his resignation to Lebanese president Michel Aoun, according to local reports.
He does not make a statement.
It is not clear if Aoun will accept his resignation.
Videos compiled by LBC TV show protesters around the country celebrating Hariri’s decision.
Meanwhile, Israelis are closely watching the Hariri resignation and how it may affect the Hezbollah terror group, a powerful figure in Lebanese politics and a potential big loser in the affair.
“The phone line between Beirut and Iran is doing overtime: How will they move ahead from here? What are the alternatives? Will Hezbollah find a new way to keep the status quo or will there be an explosion,” Walla news’s Amir Buhbut wonders on Twitter.
Natsec official who worried over Trump call arrives to testify to Congress
White House national security official Alexander Vindman has arrived for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill to testify that he was concerned about a call between US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president.
Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel, arrived in full military uniform for his interview with House impeachment investigators.
According to prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press, Vindman, a Jewish refugee born in Ukraine, raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.
Trump questions why people he’s “never even heard of” are testifying in the House Democrats’ impeachment probe. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.
Protesters celebrate Hariri resignation
Protesters who have returned to Martyr’s Square in central Beirut after being attacked by Hezbollah backers celebrate the news that Saad Hariri is resigning as prime minister, Naharnet reports.
Hariri says that “nobody is the bigger than the country,” and “what’s important is the nation’s safety and dignity,” not posts.
Lebanon’s Hariri says he is resigning
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announces he is resigning his government after nearly two weeks of protests.
He tells the media he will turn in his resignation to President Michel Aoun later Tuesday.
“I’ve come to a dead end,” he says of efforts to find a solution to the crisis.
Trump says Baghdadi successor killed by US troops
US President Donald Trump says US forces have killed the person slated to take over the Islamic State terror group from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in a raid over the weekend.
“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”
Trump does not name the figure. A number of names have been reported as the possible next in line to head the terror organization,
One possible heir is Abdullah Qardash, an Iraqi Turkman from Talafar and a former officer in Saddam Hussein’s army.
Another of Baghdadi’s close aides, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up. Little is known about al-Muhajir, who was appointed spokesman in 2016 and is believed to be a foreigner given his nom de guerre, the migrant.
The IS Shura council, the shadowy group’s leadership of 10 or so people, is supposed to choose the next leader if Baghdadi had not designated a successor. But it’s not clear how many of them are still alive.
Hezbollah supporters attack Lebanon protesters, burn tents
Hundreds of Lebanese supporters of the Hezbollah terror group, some wielding sticks, have attacked a protest camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in central Beirut, burning some of its tents and dismantling others.
The violence came shortly after dozens of other Hezbollah supporters, also wielding sticks, attacked a roadblock set up by the protesters on a main thoroughfare in the capital.
The riot police and military first moved in trying to separate the rival groups, but the security forces failed to stop the storming of Martyrs square, where anti-government protesters have held their ground since October 17.
The protesters are calling on the government to step down, holding rallies in public squares and promoting a civil disobedience campaign that include blocking main roads. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has grown critical of the protests, claiming they have been backed and financed by foreign powers and rival political groups.
At the Beirut roadblock, the angry crowd swelled by early afternoon, some using sticks to chase protesters away. Some of the men also attacked journalists, kicking them and attempting to smash their cameras.
Many among the angry mob chanted: “God, Nasrallah, and the whole Dahiyeh,” in reference to the southern suburb that is a stronghold of the Iranian-backed militant group. Others told TV crews that they were upset at the roadblocks and insults to their leader.
Then they marched to the central square, tearing down tents, smashing plastic chairs and using metal poles to poke holes in the tents, which they later burned. They also beat some anti-government protesters. One TV presenter described it as “a war scene.”
Hezbollah supporters have attacked protesters and destroyed tents in Martyr's Square, Beirut.
Six Syrian regulars killed in first major clash with Turkey
At least six Syrian regime fighters were killed as heavy clashes broke out Tuesday between the army and Turkish forces for the first time since Ankara attacked northeastern Syria three weeks ago, a war monitor says.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says artillery and machine-gun fire was exchanged near Assadiya, south of the border town of Ras al-Ain.
“Turkish artillery fire killed five regime forces in battles on the edge of the village of Assadiya,” Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Observatory, tells AFP.
He adds that the pro-Ankara fighters being used by Turkey as the main ground force for the invasion executed a government soldier they had captured.
— AFP
Gantz tells Diaspora leaders he’ll ‘nurture pluralism’ among Jews
Blue and White head Benny Gantz tells Diaspora leaders that he will embrace “all streams of Judaism” when he becomes prime minister.
Addressing the Jewish Agency Board of Governors, which convened in Jerusalem this week, he also vows to implement a plan to upgrade a pluralistic prayer platform at the Western Wall, which the current government has indefinitely frozen under pressure from the ultra-Orthodox.
“When I will be the prime minister of Israel, I will visit your communities,” he tells the Jewish leaders, promising to “nurture pluralism” and back Diaspora Jewry’s requirements from increased security in the face of rising anti-Semitism.
In his 15-minute speech, read in English from a teleprompter, Gantz also reiterates his call for a “broad and liberal unity government.”
“If we want hope, we must have unity. If we want security, we must have unity. The divisive dialogue is steering our nation apart,” he says, without mentioning Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu by name.
Turning to regional security challenges, the former IDF chief of staff that “all options are on the table to prevent a nuclear Iran,” though diplomacy should be exhausted first before resorting to military action.
“This is not a slogan,” he says.
He also promises to “find regional partners” and not to “shy away from the prospect of peace,” which garners applause from the audience.
Hariri to address press amid resignation scuttlebutt
Lebanon’s under-fire prime minister Saad Hariri is slated to speak in approximately one hour, amid rumors of his imminent resignation following nearly two weeks of unprecedented protests demanding political change.
Hariri’s office summoned the press for 4 p.m., even as counterdemonstrators wielding sticks and throwing stones attacked the main protest site in Beirut.
No injuries as crane collapses in Tel Aviv
A construction crane has collapsed in Tel Aviv’s Bitzaron neighborhood.
According to initial reports, there are no injuries in the incident, though two cars are damaged.
The collapse occurs on the corner of Tuval Street and Hasolelim Streets, east of the Ayalon freeway.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the accident.
Joint List unimpressed by PM’s plan to halt violence in Arab communities
The Joint List says it is not getting excited over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to set up a panel aimed at combating violence in Arab communities.
Thousands of people, including Joint List lawmakers, have held large protests in recent weeks against what they say is a lack of policing in their communities and government inaction, urging a wide-ranging national plan .
Netanyahu said Tuesday he was tasking the head of the Prime Minister’s Office with creating the body to push forward a national plan to halt the violence.
“We’re not starry-eyed over Netanyahu’s promises. The test will be in the implementation,” the party says in a statement.
The party criticizes the mechanism proposed by the prime minister, saying the process should involve political and municipal leaders of the Arab community and experts. “We won’t take diktats from on high,” it says.
It also says it should not take the appointment of a panel in order to deploy police to confiscate weapons and go after bad guys.
Earlier, Mansour Abbas, the head of the Joint List’s effort to combat violence, called the creation of the task force “one positive step among many that need to be taken.”
Lebanon’s Hariri expected to resign Tuesday — report
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to resign Tuesday, an official source tells the Reuters news agency.
The resignation would come as Lebanon has been rocked over the last 11 days by massive protests against Hariri’s government, which includes a coalition with the Hezbollah terror group.
Tension has mounted in recent days between security forces and protesters, who have blocked roads and brought the country to a standstill to press their demands for a complete overhaul of the political system.
Lebanon’s reviled political elite has defended a belated package of economic reforms and appeared willing to reshuffle the government, but protesters who have stayed on the streets since October 17 want more.
In 2017, Hariri announced his resignation in a bizarre television appearance from Saudi Arabia, blaming Iranian influence in his country. He later returned home and rescinded the move.
Argentina’s Grossi selected to head nuclear watchdog
Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina has been chosen as the new head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, succeeding the late Yukiya Amano.
Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweets that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors selected Grossi as its new director general.
Grossi is Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based IAEA.
He previously represented the IAEA in nuclear talks with Iran.
The IAEA is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities to ensure they abide by the terms of the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Three other candidates were nominated for the job: Cornel Feruta of Romania, its chief coordinator under Amano and the acting director general since his death in July; Marta Ziakova of Slovakia; and Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso.
Jerusalem reaching out to Moscow after mom of jailed Israeli unable to visit
The Foreign Ministry says it is in contact with Moscow using diplomatic channels in Russia and Israel after the mother of an woman jailed on drug charges was prevented from visiting her daughter in prison.
Yaffa Issachar was unable to see her daughter Naama after Russian authorities said a consular visit last week replaced the family visit, according to Hebrew media reports.
However, Yaffa says she received a dispensation from a Russian judge on Monday to see her daughter.
According to Walla news, the mother has returned to the Moscow apartment where she has been staying, after being turned away at the jail, along with the consul, who was to accompany her for the visit.
Netanyahu earlier this month sent a formal request to Putin asking that Issachar be pardoned. Moscow has said the Russian leader would consider the request.
