Justice minister denies breaking gag order, says he repeated published details

Here is what Amir Ohana said at the Knesset plenum, apparently breaking a gag order against publication of the details on Nir Hefetz’s questioning:

“They brought in a young woman who has nothing to do with the prime minister’s investigations and asked her a series of intrusive and personal questions about the nature of her relationship with [Hefetz].

“After all the information was squeezed out of her like a lemon — and I remind you that she is not suspected of anything — they arrange a meeting between them in the hallway and [later] tell him “Come on Nir, we know everything and we will drop a bomb on your family… and then Nir gives in, signs an agreement to turn state’s witness and gives the police a version of events.”

Ohana added, in criticizing the justice system: “I’m not talking about mistakes [by investigators], I’m not talking about failures, I’m talking about malice. This is how the system protects itself from real investigation. It allows the decay to take over so that governmental corruption is created.”