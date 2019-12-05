Khamenei orders that innocent protesters who were killed be made ‘martyrs’

Visiting a memorial to Jews killed during an 1506 massacre in Lisbon, Portugal, near the site of Lisbon’s inquisition, Zman Yisrael’s Shalom Yerushalmi jokingly asks Sara Netanyahu which inquisition is worse, the medieval one or the one her family is being subjected now to via her husband’s legal woes.

Rather than brush it aside or laugh it off, Sara takes the bait and runs with it.

“Ahh, there’s something there,” she says smiling. “I don’t discount the question. I’m happy you understand that this is an inquisition for us.”

When her husband tries to change the subject, she turns to Yerushalmi and says, “We’ll find time to talk about this, eh.”

Some 1,900 people, most of them Jews who had fled the Spanish inquisition years earlier, were killed in the 1506 pogrom. Portugal’s inquisition, in which tens of thousands more would be killed or forced to flee, began 30 years later.