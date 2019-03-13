Knesset speaker hails US for saying Golan ‘Israeli-controlled’

GENEVA — Senior Israeli officials deliver a detailed critique of a UN probe that accused its soldiers of possible war crimes in Gaza, saying investigators ignored key evidence, notably over the role of Hamas.

Last month, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Israeli troops intentionally shot children, journalists, health workers and other civilians while responding to unrest in the Gaza Strip between March 30 and December 31 last year.

Israel immediately denounced the report as biased and rejected its findings.

But a senior Israeli delegation that traveled to Geneva days before the probe is set to be adopted by the UN Human Rights Council offers more criticism on Wednesday.

In a briefing with journalists, the delegation accuses UN investigators of downplaying both the violence in the protests and the fact that Israel says the unrest was orchestrated by Hamas, which controls Gaza and is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States, the European Union and others.

The UN commission said the protests were not instigated by Hamas and were generally peaceful in nature, arguing that Hamas was therefore under no obligation to intervene.

“For the commission, Hamas is completely absent from this report. They see no Hamas, they hear no Hamas,” says one Israeli official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record.

The Israeli delegation provided evidence that it says proved Hamas’s involvement throughout the protests, including in coordinating serious acts of violence targeting Israeli troops.

“Hamas has complete control of these events,” the official says.

