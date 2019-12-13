Knesset speaker: Johnson’s victory is ‘glorious defeat for anti-Semitic Corbyn’

EU leaders are gathering to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a clear majority in Parliament to drive his Brexit divorce deal through.

Britain is due to leave the EU by Jan. 31 and talks can then commence over the future trading arrangements. After Brexit, Britain will remain in the EU’s tariff-free single market until the end of 2020.

After congratulating Johnson on his victory, new EU Council President Charles Michel says that “we expect as soon as possible the vote by the British parliament on the withdrawal agreement.”

Regarding the future relationship, Michel said the EU is ready to negotiate “close cooperation in the future with the UK.”

— AP