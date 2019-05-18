Kobi Marimi is okay, but kinda hungry

The Netherlands and Australia are the bookmakers’ favorites going into tonight’s Eurovision song contest finals.

Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence — whose chances of winning are close to even — hopes to end a 44-year drought for the Netherlands in the long-running spectacle, when he sits at the piano to sing his power ballad “Arcade.”

He came out as bisexual in 2016 and has called for tolerance and understanding, saying his love of music provided a refuge during a difficult upbringing as a “mini-Harry Potter lookalike.”

Despite only coming into the competition in the last few years, Australia is ranked as the second strongest contender, with odds on the Eurovision site giving it an 11 percent chance of winning.

Over the top is an exaggeration when it comes to Kate Miller-Heidke‘s performance for Australia @Eurovision @dw_culture . The most splendid kitch ever seen pic.twitter.com/Gf5WynDk02 — DW Culture (@dw_culture) May 14, 2019

Dressed in an extravagant white dress, Kate Miller-Heidke’s version of “Zero Gravity” appears likely to propel her to stardom far beyond her country’s own borders.

— with AFP