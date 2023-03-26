Lapid calls Netanyahu ‘a danger to Israel’ for canning Gallant

Opposition leader Yair Lapid assails Netanyahu for firing Gallant.
In a statement, Lapid calls the move “a new low for an anti-Zionist government that is harming national security and ignoring the warnings of all security figures.”
“The Israeli prime minister is a danger to the State of Israel,” he says.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, also a former defense minister, calls Netanyahu’s axing of Gallant “dictatorship at its best.”
“The defense minister dared to express the deep concern of all the heads of the security branches over the disintegration of the IDF and fatal harm to Israel’s security,” Liberman writes on Twitter.
“Instead of listening to [Gallant] and convening the cabinet, Netanyahu chose the path of all dictators — silencing voices.”
