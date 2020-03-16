Lebanon announces 2-week lockdown over coronavirus

Lebanon urges people to stay at home for two weeks and prepares to close its main airport to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.

The COVID-19 virus has officially infected 99 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad orders “citizens to remain at home and not go out except out of extreme necessity” until March 29.

The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until that date, during which no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports either, she says.

Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organizations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry, she cites a cabinet decision as saying.

Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.

Lebanon’s novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.

