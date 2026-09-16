Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Lebanon’s Aoun in Paris: We’ll discuss IDF attacks, negotiations with Israel

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun gives an interview to AFP at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on September 15, 2026. (JOSEPH EID/AFP)
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun gives an interview to AFP at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on September 15, 2026. (JOSEPH EID/AFP)

Upon arriving in Paris ahead of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says that he will discuss with his host “ongoing Israeli attacks” in southern Lebanon, the future of UNIFIL, and direct negotiations with Israel.

He also condemns the attempted Houthi drone attack on Mecca, calling it a “sinful assault,” according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

In Paris, Aoun will attend a meeting with Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan meant to build international support for Lebanese troops as they deploy further across the country.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.