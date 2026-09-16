Lebanon’s Aoun in Paris: We’ll discuss IDF attacks, negotiations with Israel

Upon arriving in Paris ahead of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says that he will discuss with his host “ongoing Israeli attacks” in southern Lebanon, the future of UNIFIL, and direct negotiations with Israel.

He also condemns the attempted Houthi drone attack on Mecca, calling it a “sinful assault,” according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

In Paris, Aoun will attend a meeting with Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan meant to build international support for Lebanese troops as they deploy further across the country.