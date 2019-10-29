Lebanon’s Hariri expected to resign Tuesday — report

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to resign Tuesday, an official source tells the Reuters news agency.

The resignation would come as Lebanon has been rocked over the last 11 days by massive protests against Hariri’s government, which includes a coalition with the Hezbollah terror group.

Tension has mounted in recent days between security forces and protesters, who have blocked roads and brought the country to a standstill to press their demands for a complete overhaul of the political system.

Lebanon’s reviled political elite has defended a belated package of economic reforms and appeared willing to reshuffle the government, but protesters who have stayed on the streets since October 17 want more.

In 2017, Hariri announced his resignation in a bizarre television appearance from Saudi Arabia, blaming Iranian influence in his country. He later returned home and rescinded the move.

— with AFP