Liberman says ‘no chance’ he’ll join narrow majority government

Liberman says there is “no chance” his Yisrael Beytenu party will join a minority or narrow majority government after unity talks with Gantz and Netanyahu break down.

“We won’t join either a narrow majority government or a minority government,” he says. “Whatever sort of government it is, it won’t survive.”

Liberman had called for a national unity government between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White. But he says the two leaders could not agree on a power-sharing agreement.