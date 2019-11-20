The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Liberman says ‘no chance’ he’ll join narrow majority government
Liberman says there is “no chance” his Yisrael Beytenu party will join a minority or narrow majority government after unity talks with Gantz and Netanyahu break down.
“We won’t join either a narrow majority government or a minority government,” he says. “Whatever sort of government it is, it won’t survive.”
Liberman had called for a national unity government between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White. But he says the two leaders could not agree on a power-sharing agreement.
Liberman says Netanyahu ‘enslaving Likud to the ultra-Orthodox’
Liberman accuses Netanyahu of “enslaving the entire Likud movement to the ultra-Orthodox.”
At a party faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman slams what he says is an “anti-Zionist coalition” between Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties.
“We should call it like it is — the Joint List is really a ‘fifth column,'” he says. “Unfortunately the Haredi parties are also becoming more and more anti-Zionist.”
Liberman pans Gantz, Netanyahu’s ‘lack of leadership’ in unity talks
Liberman blasts the “lack of leadership” displayed by Netanyahu and Gantz during the unity government negotiations.
“One refused to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s compromise, the other refused to give up his right-wing, messianic bloc,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.
“I left no stone unturned my attempt to reach a unity government like we promised,” he says. “If we are dragged into elections, it will be because of a lack of leadership.”
Liberman not endorsing Gantz or Netanyahu, signaling 3rd elections
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says he won’t join forces with either Blue and White or Likud, signaling that Israel is headed to an unprecedented third election in a single year.
At a faction meeting, Liberman says Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu’s parties refused to compromise in the coalition negotiations.
“As far as I’m concerned, they are both guilty,” he tells reporters.
“The only thing that came between us and a unity government is personal agendas,” Liberman adds.
Liberman’s comments come as a midnight deadline closes in on Gantz’s window to present a coalition government.
If Gantz fails, which is now all but guaranteed, the country enters the final 21-day period for a candidate to present a majority before new elections are called.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments